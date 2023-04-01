By Chris King • 01 April 2023 • 3:55

Image of Hungarian PM Viktor Orban. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

EU member states are close to discussing the deployment of peacekeeping troops to Ukraine admitted the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban admitted on Friday, March 31, that the European Union member states are getting ready to discuss sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine. He noted that one year ago they were still arguing in Europe about whether or not to send lethal weapons to Kyiv.

“We are close to the fact that in the conversations of European leaders, the question of whether EU member states can send troops of some peacekeeping type to Ukraine in any form – or better not to send – has become legitimate and accepted”, Orban said while speaking with Radio Kossuth. He stressed that the authorities of the EU countries: “are close to this previously uncrossed border”.

On February 27, Orban said that the authorities in Budapest feared that some of the EU countries will send troops to Ukraine. The politician called on all parties to the conflict to a peaceful settlement. He also noted that Budapest supported the peace plan for Ukraine, which was created by China.

In a plan announced on February 24, Beijing called on the parties to the conflict in Ukraine to respect the sovereignty of all countries, stop hostilities, abandon unilateral sanctions, and resume negotiations, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

Any move by NATO to deploy peacekeeping forces in Ukraine would make them a legitimate target for the Russian military insisted Dmitry Medvedev, the former President this Friday 31.

