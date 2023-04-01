Keep the doctor away, Apple issue health warning: keep iPhone six inches away from your chest

By John Ensor • 01 April 2023 • 14:15
The tech giant has warned that the magnets and electromagnetic field may interfere with the medical implants, which could potentially prove to be fatal.
The British Heart Foundation estimated in February 2023 that around 50,000 people in the UK are fitted with pacemakers each year. While around three million Americans have an implanted pacemaker and 200,000 have a defibrillator.
Apple issued an updated warning that stated, ‘Under certain conditions, magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices,’ including iPhone 13 and 14, AirPods, Apple watches and accessories, HomePods, Ipads, Macs and Beats headphones.
Last month Apple wrote in a blog post, ‘For example, implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact.
‘To avoid any potential interactions with these types of medical devices, keep your Apple product a safe distance away from your medical device.’
In 2021, Dr Michelle Wu, of Brown University said, ‘We have always known that magnets can interfere with cardiac implantable electronic devices, however, we were surprised by the strength of the magnets used in the iPhone 12 magnet technology.’
An irregular heartbeat increases the risk of suffering a stroke or heart failure. A pacemaker device sends electrical pulses to the heart that spurs it to beat at a regular rate.
Devices Apple warns to keep at least six inches from your heart
AirPods
Apple Watch
HomePod
Ipad
Iphone
Mac
Beats
