National Police officer killed in Madrid by ambulance driving in wrong direction

01 April 2023

Image of SAMUR ambulance. Credit: CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

A 27-year-old trainee National Police officer died in a collision with an ambulance that was travelling in the wrong direction in the city of Madrid.

Jordi Duart Olmos, a 27-year-old National Police officer from Valencia, who was still in training, died this Saturday morning, April 1 in Madrid. According to police sources, his motorbike was involved in a collision with a Samur-Proteccion Civil ICU ambulance that was driving in the wrong direction in the Retiro district of the capital city.

The young policeman was stationed in the Usera district of Madrid and was on his way to work when the crash happened. The incident took place at around 7:30am, at the junction of Avenida Ciudad de Barcelona and Calle Cafeto. The young man died on the spot, according to a spokeswoman for Emergencias Madrid.

Madrid Municipal Police took charge of the attestation and are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. According to El Mundo, the driver of the ambulance, a 46-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless murder, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

