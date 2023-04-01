Raising a glass might not be so bad for you after all

By Linda Hall • 01 April 2023 • 13:37

DAILY TIPPLE: Perhaps not so bad as previously thought Photo credit: Pexels/Vlada Karpovich

SCIENTIFIC researchers in Canada recently announced that women could safely indulge in a large glass of wine a day.

On average this would not “significantly” increase the risk of death, they said.

For men, this could increase to two large glasses, they said, after reviewing 107 studies that covered more than 4.8 million people.

The investigators compared the odds of dying among non-drinkers to the odds for drinkers with low, medium, high or very high alcohol consumption.

Females who drank moderately and fell into the low alcohol consumption group, were found to have no significant increase in their risk of death compared to female non-drinkers. These women drank less than 25 grammes of alcohol a day, the equivalent of one large glass of wine, or three small measures of gin.

