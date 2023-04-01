Tragic story of two-year-old boy found dead in alligator’s mouth after his mum was found stabbed to death in Florida

By John Ensor • 01 April 2023 • 13:08

Alligator in Florida/Shutterstock Images

THE body of a two-year-old boy was found inside the mouth of an alligator on Friday March 31 just a day after his mother was found stabbed to death in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to The Sun.

The toddler’s mum Pashun Jeffery was discovered stabbed to death in her apartment, on Thursday, and Taylen Mosley was reported missing, sparking a huge search.

Taylen was found around 15 miles from his mother’s home dead inside an alligator’s mouth the next day.

Officers shot the animal, causing it to release the body from its jaws before police confirmed that it was the missing boy.

In a press conference, Chief Anthony Holloway announced, “It is with great sadness that Taylen Mosley has been found.

He added, “We didn’t want to find him this way, but at least we can bring some closure to that family now. We are sorry it has had to end this way.’

The boy’s actual cause of death has yet to be determined.

The father of the boy, Thomas Mosley has been arrested and charged with two counts of First-degree murder.

Neighbours reported to police that Taylen’s father went inside the home and heard some kind of commotion.

The father then left the home with cuts on his arms and went to the local hospital.

The suspect refused to communicate with officers and asked for an attorney.

Police added that “Nothing in our investigation leads us to believe he is a victim.”

Taylen, nicknamed Tay-Tay by his family had only just turned two, 19 days before being found dead.

