By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 15:47

Another English Premier League club FIRES its manager

English Premier League club Leicester City and their manager Brendan Rodgers have parted company by ‘mutual agreement’.

With the former English premier league champions suddenly floundering in the relegation zone, Leicester City today, Sunday, April 2, made the decision to part company with their manager, Brendan Rodgers. A 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace yesterday, Saturday 1, was probably the final nail in his coffin.

In a statement, Leicester City wrote: “Leicester City Football Club has reached a mutual agreement with Brendan Rodgers that will see him leave the Club after four years as our Men’s First Team Manager”.