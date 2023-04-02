By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 21:23

English Premier League club Chelsea FC have fired their manager Graham Potter this evening, Sunday, April 2. His departure was announced in a statement released on Twitter by the London club. Potter had only been in charge at Stamford Bridge for six months after replacing Thomas Tuchel.

Potter becomes the second casualty of the day following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers by Leicester City only a few hours ago. When he joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from Brighton there was an air of great expectation surrounding him but his side has struggled this season.

Yesterday’s 2-0 home defeat by Unai Emery’s resurgent Aston Villa side was probably the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back. The Blues spent a fortune on new players during the January transfer window but the club is currently languishing in the wrong half of the table with only 10 games remaining this season.

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 2, 2023

It read: “Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid”.

“Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future. Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach”.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: ‘On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome’.

‘Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter-final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high’.

