By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 22:17
Freight train derails near Quinn’s Hot Springs in Paradise, northwest Montana
A freight train derailed in northwest Montana this morning, Sunday, April 2. According to officials and witnesses, the accident caused around 25 of the train’s cars to dramatically plunge into a river below. The derailment occurred at around 9:20am in the vicinity of Quinn’s Hot Springs on Highway 135, in Sanders County, as reported by nbcmontana.com.
WATCH: Freight train derails in northwest Montana. No reports of hazardous materials pic.twitter.com/9roYvHqG6R
— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 2, 2023
Several train cars have derailed and landed in the river across from Quinn's Hot Springs in Sanders County. https://t.co/T3rxtis2HX pic.twitter.com/Pxg2SYI0iO
— KPAX Missoula News (@kpaxnews) April 2, 2023
According to local officials, the majority of the cars that left the tracks were believed to contain canned food and clay products, although some were also empty. A substance was observed leaking from several cars but it is reported to be powdered clay. No reports of hazardous materials have been indicated at this point.
The railway line is operated by Montana Rail Link who have reportedly been notified of the incident. A spokesperson for Sanders County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there had been no injuries as a result of the accident.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
