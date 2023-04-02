National Police officer killed in Madrid by ambulance driving in wrong direction Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Freight train derails near Quinn’s Hot Springs in Paradise, northwest Montana

By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 22:17

Freight train derails near Quinn’s Hot Springs in Paradise, northwest Montana

Around 25 cars of a freight train left the tracks and plunged into a river in the Paradise region of northwest Montana.

 

A freight train derailed in northwest Montana this morning, Sunday, April 2. According to officials and witnesses, the accident caused around 25 of the train’s cars to dramatically plunge into a river below. The derailment occurred at around 9:20am in the vicinity of Quinn’s Hot Springs on Highway 135, in Sanders County, as reported by nbcmontana.com.

According to local officials, the majority of the cars that left the tracks were believed to contain canned food and clay products, although some were also empty. A substance was observed leaking from several cars but it is reported to be powdered clay. No reports of hazardous materials have been indicated at this point.

The railway line is operated by Montana Rail Link who have reportedly been notified of the incident. A spokesperson for Sanders County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there had been no injuries as a result of the accident.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

Continue Reading