Ryuichi Sakamoto, the iconic Japanese composer and producer passed away on Tuesday, March 28, at the age of 71. His death was confirmed today, Sunday, April 2, by the BBC, referencing the artist’s office as a source of the information. He was known to have been diagnosed with cancer for a second time in 2021.

Known as one of the great exponents and pioneers of electronic music in the 1980s, Sakamoto won countless awards for his genius. These included an Oscar for Best Original Score in 1987 for ‘The Last Emperor’. The film also won a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media, as well as a BAFTA nomination.

A second Golden Globe came his way for scoring The Sheltering Sky in 1990. The score to ‘Little Buddha’ in 1993 received another Grammy Award nomination. His score for The Revenant in 2015 was nominated for the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards. He was also involved in composing the music for the opening ceremony of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Sakamoto also picked up a BAFTA Award in 1983 for Best Film Music for his score of the film ‘Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence’, in which he starred, alongside the late rock legend, David Bowie. He composed the score, title theme, and the duet “Forbidden Colours” with Japan frontman, David Sylvian.

The Japanese artist also found success as part of the Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO). He founded the band in 1978 along with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi, eventually disbanding in 1983. Sakamoto’s full list of credits would fill pages, such was his stature in the world of music.

R.I.P. Ryuichi Sakamoto (1952-2023), a singular artist whose contributions to music and film remain unparalleled. pic.twitter.com/FUKyvHWRf9 — Japan Society Film (@js_film_nyc) April 2, 2023

Keyboard wizard, Jean-Michel Jarre, tweeted. “RIP my dear Ryuichi, your art will remain forever.#Ryuichi #Sakamoto #composer #electronicMusic“.

“Sad to hear that Ryuichi Sakamoto died. He was a big part of my ‘80s musical experience – initially for me through his work with David Sylvian and Japan – but of course, he leaves a magnificent catalogue of music behind”, tweeted the renowned physicist Professor Brian Cox, who played keyboards in the ’80s with the bands Dare and D:Ream.

