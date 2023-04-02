By Imran Khan • 02 April 2023 • 10:58

BREAKING: Man killed in Barcelona after massive fire engulfs house as another victim severely injured Image: Anthony Montoya Shutterstock.com

Bombers de la Generalitat said that two people were found inside a house in Barcelona, as one of them had already been killed before they arrived

A man has been killed after a major fire started inside a house in Barcelona on Sunday, April 2.

According to the Bombers de la Generalita in Cataluña, they received the report about the fire at 7. 10 am and a crew of 12 firefighters rushed to the house.

Una persona morta i una ferida greu en un incendi d'habitatge, ja extingit, a Vilanova i la Geltrú. #bomberscat NOTA DE PREMSA:https://t.co/KNnY1DCFsI — Bombers (@bomberscat) April 2, 2023

A statement by Bombers said that the property was located in Vilanova i la Geltrú and after they reached the scene of the incident, “the Firefighters found the two people”.

The statement added that both victims, a brother, and a sister, were then extracted and transferred to the Medical Emergency System (SEM).

They also said that the “man was already dead and the woman was immediately evacuated to the Burns Unit of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital”.

Bombers said that the flames burned down the dining room of a single-family house, which is located on the ground floor.

“The fire has now been completely extinguished”, stated the fire department, adding that “they are finishing ventilating the house and checking the structure of the building to rule out any kind of damage”.

