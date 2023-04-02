National Police officer killed in Madrid by ambulance driving in wrong direction Close
By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 1:48

One person has been fatally shot with two others critically injured after a shooting incident outside a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Los Angeles, California.

 

One person is reported to have been fatally shot and three more injured – with two said to be in critical condition – after an incident this Saturday, April 1. It allegedly occurred in the car parking area outside a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Los Angeles, California. It is believed to be the store located in Canoga Park.

LAPD is said to have launched a massive hunt for the alleged gunman who fled the scene after the shootings occurred, as reported by @rawsalerts. The suspect is thought to have escaped driving a red Honda vehicle. Video footage posted on social media shows emergency teams attempting to administer CPR to one of the shooting victims.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

