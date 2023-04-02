By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 1:48
BREAKING: Suspect at large after one shot dead and three injured outside Trader Joe's grocery store in Los Angeles
One person is reported to have been fatally shot and three more injured – with two said to be in critical condition – after an incident this Saturday, April 1. It allegedly occurred in the car parking area outside a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Los Angeles, California. It is believed to be the store located in Canoga Park.
#BREAKING Shooting in Canoga Park Trader Joe’s#CanogaPark – #CA3 people have been shot, with a possible 4th victim. 2 victims are in critical condition with one dead.
— CaliforniaNewsWatch (@CANews_Watch) April 1, 2023
LAPD is said to have launched a massive hunt for the alleged gunman who fled the scene after the shootings occurred, as reported by @rawsalerts. The suspect is thought to have escaped driving a red Honda vehicle. Video footage posted on social media shows emergency teams attempting to administer CPR to one of the shooting victims.
🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people have been shot at Trader Joe’s Grocery
📌#LosAngeles | #California
Currently a massive response underway as multiple people have been shot at a Trader Joe’s Grocery reports are saying that 3-4 people have been shot with at least one fatality… pic.twitter.com/hqBn218d6U
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 1, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
