By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 1:48

BREAKING: Suspect at large after one shot dead and three injured outside Trader Joe's grocery store in Los Angeles

One person has been fatally shot with two others critically injured after a shooting incident outside a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Los Angeles, California.

One person is reported to have been fatally shot and three more injured – with two said to be in critical condition – after an incident this Saturday, April 1. It allegedly occurred in the car parking area outside a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Los Angeles, California. It is believed to be the store located in Canoga Park.

#BREAKING Shooting in Canoga Park Trader Joe’s#CanogaPark – #CA

3 people have been shot, with a possible 4th victim. 2 victims are in critical condition with one dead. — CaliforniaNewsWatch (@CANews_Watch) April 1, 2023

LAPD is said to have launched a massive hunt for the alleged gunman who fled the scene after the shootings occurred, as reported by @rawsalerts. The suspect is thought to have escaped driving a red Honda vehicle. Video footage posted on social media shows emergency teams attempting to administer CPR to one of the shooting victims.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people have been shot at Trader Joe’s Grocery 📌#LosAngeles | #California Currently a massive response underway as multiple people have been shot at a Trader Joe’s Grocery reports are saying that 3-4 people have been shot with at least one fatality… pic.twitter.com/hqBn218d6U — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 1, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.