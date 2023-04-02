British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua beats Jermaine Franklin by unanimous decision

By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 1:34

Image of British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. Credit: Huw Fairclough/Shutterstock.com

Anthony Joshua defeated American heavyweight boxer Jermaine Franklin by a unanimous decision at London’s O2 Arena.

Britain’s two-time former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was back in action this Saturday, April 1. In his first non-title bout since 2015, Joshua was up against America’s Jermaine Franklin at London’s O2 Arena.

Having lost three of his previous five bouts – including two with the Ukrainian world champion, Oleksandr Usyk – the Finchley fighter needed to make amends. Although it was not by any means a one-sided affair, Joshua eventually won by a unanimous decision. The three judges scored 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 in his favour.

Franklin was a powerful opponent, as 33-year-old Joshua realised as the fight progressed. His left jabs were connecting constantly with the American and even some big right-handers, but he stood his ground. This was the 25th professional win of his career.

In the 12th round of the contest, things appeared as though they were about to get out of control. Joshua provoked an angry reaction from Franklin’s coach Lorenzo Adams after he pushed his head into the American boxer. The strength and conditioning coach pushed the British fighter but thankfully it came to nothing, as reported by Sky News.

Things did get out of hand after the final bell though, as both boxers continued laying into each other. The chaos spilt out of the ring briefly with security having to separate members of both teams at the ringside.

Referencing the moment he had a meltdown after the second Usyk fight, Joshua told the crowd of 22,000 in his post-fight speech: “Last time I grabbed the mic, it was a bit chaotic. I’m calm; I appreciate everyone coming out this evening. I should have knocked him out but it is done. On to the next. He is here to prove himself, not roll over. I wish I could have knocked him out”.

“I would be honoured to fight for the WBC Heavyweight championship of the world. If he’s listening, he knows my promoter; we’ve had dialogue before, so let’s continue this. We ain’t getting any younger”, he added, in an invite to Tyson Fury.

___________________________________________________________

