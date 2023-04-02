By Imran Khan • 02 April 2023 • 8:20

British nationals arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan after ‘weapon found in safe’ with ‘missing license’ Image: 279 Photo Studio Shutterstock.com

Two British nationals working for a UK-based NGO were detained in Afghanistan by the Taliban after weapon was found with a missing licence

Taliban administration in Afghanistan has detained two British nationals, as per a recent statement issued by a UK-based humanitarian organisation.

According to the BBC on Sunday, April 2, one of the men detained has been named Kevin Cornwell, after a statement was issued by Scott Richards of the Presidium Network.

Richards, who represents the UK-based non-profit organisation said that 53-year-old Cornwell had been arrested along with another unnamed British national in January 2023.

He confirmed that both worked for the charity as Cornwell is a paramedic and said that “no official charges”, have been issued as such, as the two men were detained “over a weapon in a safe”, which the officials found in Cornwell’s room.

Richard stated that the weapon had been stored along with a license that was issued by the Afghan interior ministry, but “that license is missing”.

“We have taken several statements from witnesses who have seen the licence and affirm its existence”, he added.

Richard continued, “It is perfectly possible that during the search the licence was separated from the weapon and, as such, why we refer to this scenario as a probable misunderstanding”.

As per reports, the British foreign office has also informed that they are working hard to contact the men.

Aside from them, a third British national has also been reported as detained in Afghanistan.

The BBC stated that 23-year-old Miles Routledge, from Birmingham, is believed to have been taken into custody on a different date.

___________________________________________________________

