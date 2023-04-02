President Lukashanko promises immediate response to any encroachment upon Belarus’ territory

By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 0:03

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: Sasa Dzambic/Shutterstock

Any encroachment upon Belarus’ sovereign territory will be met with an immediate response warned President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, made an Address to the nation and parliament on Friday, March 31. As reported by BelTA, he warned that any encroachment upon the sovereign territory of Belarus, its military and civil infrastructure, will be met with an immediate response.

“We are ready for any turn of events. Once again I’d like to calm down everyone, who worries about peace and security in our country. Don’t be afraid of anything, everything will be fine”, Lukashenko assured.

“We will defend peace as best as we can instead of destroying it. Any encroachment upon the sovereign territory of Belarus, our military and civil infrastructure will be met with an immediate response. We will respond and we will respond all the way”, he insisted.

The President reminded the nation that all the defence, security, and law enforcement agencies had been instructed to preserve peace in Belarusian land whatever the cost and the task is being fulfilled.

Air defence duty units have been operating in a reinforced mode for over a year now. Units in charge of defending the border have been reinforced. Police and the KGB have been working together to carry out counterintelligence measures and ensure public security in the territory near the border.

“In order to prevent possible provocations on the part of blatant Ukrainian nationalists, some of the special operations forces and other units of the Belarusian army have been redeployed to the south in order to cover the state border”, the head of state stressed.

Lukashenko explained that this work at the border had been in progress for a long time. It was not the first time the army had practiced responding to a possible turn of events, he clarified.

“We try to forestall things. Why do you complain about me if you do not simply rattle sabres but kill people in the kindred country of Ukraine instead of the West? If you wage a war down to the ‘last Ukrainian’? And nobody has asked this Ukrainian if he wants to fight to the last Ukrainian”, the president questioned.

The western border is also under constant control. Defences of the territories bordering Poland and Lithuania have been reinforced, but Belarus has not closed the border from its neighbours, he pointed out. Moreover, Belarus offers a visa-free travel program to citizens of these countries. “Don’t worry, we will watch who comes and who leaves”, Lukashenko assured.

Finally, he recalled the famous saying by Publius Flavius, the Roman military historian and theorist: “If you want peace, prepare for war”. But few know, the president noted, that the phrase has a continuation: “If you want victory, you have to diligently train warriors and prepare weapons”.

___________________________________________________________

