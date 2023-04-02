Professional football player killed after being stabbed to death at nightclub in Spain  

By Imran Khan • 02 April 2023 • 14:28

Police in Cádiz have arrested one suspect after a football player from Chipiona FC was stabbed to death

A 24-year-old professional football player from Chipiona FC has been killed after being stabbed to death.

According to the Guardia Civil, cited by 20Minutes, the incident happened at a nightclub in the town of Chipiona in Cádiz on Saturday, April 1, when a man stabbed Francisco Javier Naval Pérez.

Also known as Paco Naval, the victim was then rushed to a hospital in Sanlúcar de Barrameda and Jerez de la Frontera.

Officials said that “Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he had to be taken by helicopter to the Puerta del Mar hospital in Cadiz, where he died at around 2.30 am on Sunday, April 2”.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man after the incident, who is being held in custody and is now awaiting trial.

Following his death, tributes poured in, as the government in Chipiona posted “We have no words to begin with, this seems like a nightmare, but unfortunately it is real, our player Paco Naval Pérez has left us, he passed away this morning, one morning fighting between life and death, Paco was only 24 years old, all a life ahead, our condolences to all his family and colleagues from our club, guys, strength in these difficult times”.

Another team took to Twitter and said, “We deeply regret the death of the young Chipiona C.F. player Paco Naval.

“Our thoughts are with his family and with the people of Chipiona at this difficult time, where we send him all our strength and energy.”

OBITUARIO |

Lamentamos profundamente el fallecimiento del joven jugador del Chipiona C.F. Paco Naval.

Nuestros pensamientos están con sus familiares y con el pueblo chipionero en estos duros momentos, donde le trasladamos toda nuestra fuerza y energía.

D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/XKKtgNkEx2 — Juventud Sanluqueña (@juvesanluquena) April 2, 2023

