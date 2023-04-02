Renfe puts its free passes for the second quarter of the year on sale in Spain

By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 0:50

Image of Cercancias train in Madrid. Credit: Martyn Jandula/Shutterstock.com

The free passes for the second quarter of the year have been put on sale in Spain by train operator Renfe.

Renfe users can obtain from today, Saturday, April 1, and throughout their period of validity, the free travel cards for Cercanias, Rodalies, and Media Distancia. They will be available for travel between May 1 and August 31, 2023, as reported by the public operator.

📢 Ya puedes adquirir tu abono gratuito de Cercanías, Rodalies y Media Distancia para viajar durante el segundo cuatrimestre del año, del 1 de mayo al 31 de agosto. Toda la info ➡️ https://t.co/DxoTfpO07V pic.twitter.com/TgInsY30fH — Renfe (@Renfe) April 1, 2023

After the Government approved last December the extension of the free travel passes during 2023 for recurrent passengers, Renfe is now offering users specific multi-journey tickets that are valid for each four-month period of the year.

To speed up the purchase of season tickets and avoid unnecessary waiting, season tickets can be purchased via the Renfe Cercanias app. In the case of Media Distancia season tickets, these are obtainable via the website www.renfe.com and the usual sales channels, including train stations, self-service machines etc. In order to do this, the customer must first be registered beforehand.

For Avant rail services, the 50 per cent discount on season tickets is maintained. The same discount applies to other high-speed routes that have been declared Public Service Obligations (OSP), which operate under the same conditions as an Avant Pass.

The Cercanias app allows the purchase of Cercanias and Rodalies recurrent season tickets by generating a QR code that can be downloaded to a mobile phone and subsequently used at station access control.

To purchase the season ticket, although it is free, a deposit of €10 is required for Cercanias and Rodalies, and €20 for each conventional Media Distancia service. Payment by credit card will allow the deposit to be automatically refunded, once the condition of having made 16 journeys during the four months has been confirmed.

For children under 14 years of age without an ID card, a recurrent season ticket has also been created for Media Distancia services, which can be purchased at www.renfe.com or via the Renfe app. The father, mother or guardian may purchase, by means of their NIF, NIE or passport, a maximum of four child travel cards for one origin and destination, during the period of validity.

Passengers who have used the free Cercanias, Rodalies, or Media Distancia travel pass in the first four months of 2023 will be refunded the deposit, provided they have complied with the conditions of the pass. Those who paid the deposit by credit card will be refunded automatically, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

