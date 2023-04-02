By Imran Khan • 02 April 2023 • 12:54

Shock as police in UK find a body after 38-year-old woman VANISHED while out for a short walk Image: GoFundMe

Officials in Lancashire have said formal identification is yet to be done after the body was found

Police in the UK have announced that a body has been found after a woman was reported missing from Preston, Lancashire.

According to official reports, Rachel Jackson was last seen on Friday, March 31 at 7 pm.

As per the Mirror, she had travelled from Manchester and was visiting some friends, the night she went missing.

Police said that the same night she left the house stating that she “needed to get some air” and “wanted to go out for ten minutes”.

Her friends then reportedly became worried after she did not return, as they were also not aware of where she had gone.

Then, as per the Lancashire police, a body was found on Saturday, April 1 at Avenham Park.

The police then issued a statement that said, “Earlier today police found the body of a woman in Avenham Park. While she has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Rachel. Her next of kin have been informed”.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner. Our thoughts are with Rachel’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.”

Officials also said that Jackson was last seen wearing a “multi-coloured ski jacket, bright-coloured Pokemon jeans with black swirls and orange trainers”.

Meanwhile, one of her friends stated that “Rachel hadn’t been drinking or anything which is why we’re really worried”.

“We only thought she was going out for 10 minutes so we didn’t think anything of it.”

Ch Insp Mark Baines of Lancashire Police said “We are very concerned following Rachel’s disappearance and urging people to come forward with information. We want to find her as soon as possible.

“I believe someone has seen her and can help us. Please get in touch and help our investigation.”

Following the discovery of a body yesterday, police are yet to carry out a formal identification.

