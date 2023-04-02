Sixth forest fire of the day declared in Valencian Community, this time in Godelleta municipality

By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 21:02

Image of Generalatit firefighting helicopter. Credit: Twitter@GVA112

A forest fire declared in Godelleta municipality is the sixth one of the day in the Valencian Community.

A forest fire declared in the municipality of Godelleta this evening, Sunday, April 2, is the sixth one to hit the Valencian Community in 24 hours. Emergencies 112CV reported that it received notice of this latest incident just after 7:30pm. The flames are believed to have originated in La Fuentecica, which affects the Murtal ravine.

The Emergency Service of the Generalatit automatically decreed Situation 1 of the PEIF protocol due to the possible spread of the flames towards forested areas and local properties.

🔥El Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias de la @generalitat ha recibido un aviso por incendio forestal en Godelleta, en La Fuentecica, que afecta al barranco del Murtal. Se ha movilizado al #IFGodelleta: ➡️ 1 aéreo de la @generalitat

➡️ 1 unidad de @GVAbforestals

➡️ 1… pic.twitter.com/1k0tC6aM8m — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) April 2, 2023

As indicated by 112, one of the Generalitat’s aerial resources was deployed initially, along with a unit of specialised forest firefighters. One fire appliance was also dispatched, plus an environmental officer and a member of the forestry observatory of the Department of Agriculture and Ecological transition.

Valencia Fire Brigade urgently moved to the location with their specific focus said to be on ‘the protection of houses close to the flames’.

This sixth fire was registered on a day in which the flames have really affected the Valencian mountainsides. Forest fires have been burning in Estivella, Barx, Altea, and La Pobla de Vallbona, as well as another rural fire in Lliria, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

🔥 El Centre de Coordinació d'Emergències repavís per incendi de vegetació a Llíria. Mitjans mobilitzats: ➡️ 2 aeris de la @generalitat

➡️ 1 aeri de @BombersValencia i 2 dotacions.

➡️ 1 unitat de prevenció d'incendis#StopAlFoc — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) April 2, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.