Two men suffer burns after a Palm Sunday throne catches fire in the city of Velez-Malaga

By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 20:17

Image of an Emergencies 112 Andalucia operator. Credit: Junta de Andalucia

A fire that broke out on a throne on the Palm Sunday procession in the city of Velez-Malaga saw two men suffer burns injuries.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, two men suffered burns injuries when an Easter throne caught fire this Palm Sunday, April 2, in the Malaga municipality of Velez-Malaga. The incident occurred at around 6pm on Calle La Carrera while a procession was taking place in the Malaga province city in the Axarquia region.

Witnesses to the incident immediately called the emergency coordination centre to inform the operator that the throne of the Virgin was on fire.

The fire was eventually extinguished by Local Police officers using fire extinguishers, but not before the two men on the throne had suffered burns on their hands.

One of them was subsequently evacuated by the emergency services of the Andalucian Health Service to the Velez-Malaga hospital. The other man received treatment in the Red Cross ambulance on the scene with hospitalisation not being necessary.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.