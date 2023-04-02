WEATHER: AEMET forecasts temperatures to rise again in Spain as rain and snow expected in some areas 

By Imran Khan • 02 April 2023 • 9:29

WEATHER: Spain´s AEMET forecasts temperatures to rise again in Spain as rain and snow expected in some areas Image: IgorZh Shutterstock.com

Aemet says temperatures across Spain will rise again from Monday, April 3, as snow and rain expected in certain parts

The temperature across Spain is set to increase again as the mercury dipped after Tropical Storm Mathis made landfall.

According to Spain´s state meteorological agency Aemet, “the temperature next week onwards will rise, although the nights will continue to be cold, as usual in the month of April”.

Forecasts cited by Tele Cinco suggest that the highest temperatures on Monday will be seen in the southwest of the peninsula and in the Canary Islands.

Aemet stated that the maximum temperature in Gran Canaria, Seville, and Huelva is expected to be between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Whereas in the rest of Spain, aides from the north, temperatures between 20 and 23 degrees are forecasted.

The agency said that mercury in the far north is expected to stay below 18 degrees Celsius.

Aemet however stated that “This Monday will be cloudy in the Cantabrian area and the Pyrenees, with light rainfall”.

There will be intervals of clouds in the east of the northern plateau and in the Iberian area.

Forecasters also warn of some light rainfall which could affect the north of the Iberian system and the Balearic Islands.

Meanwhile, snowfall is expected in the northern and central mountains between 1000 and 1400 metres.

Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged, except in the southeastern regions and around the western Cantabrian Mountains, where they are expected to fall.

Strong winds are forecasted in Cataluña and the Balearic Islands.

