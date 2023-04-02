By Imran Khan • 02 April 2023 • 10:17

Woman TRAGICALLY dies after being found ‘badly injured’ inside Brighton house as UK police investigate Image: Mr Doomits Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK have started murder investigations after a woman was found badly injured at her property in Brighton and later died at the hospital

A woman has died after she was discovered at her property in Brighton, UK, with serious injuries.

According to the Sun, emergency services rushed to her house in Cowley drive, and she was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Emergency services said that despite several attempts, she later died on Saturday, April 1.

Officials said that a 47-year-old man was arrested from Newhaven in east Sussex on suspicion of murder, but was later released on bail.

“Officers in Brighton have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries”, said a statement by a spokesman for Sussex Police.

The spokesperson added, “Emergency services were called to Cowley Drive shortly before 5 pm on Thursday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman”.

Authorities have now stated that they are awaiting post-mortem reports to determine the cause of her death.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area”, said Alex Campbell, detective chief inspector.

He added, “There is not believed to any wider risk to the public and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident at this time.

Meanwhile, the neighbours of the victim said that they were shocked after hearing about the incident, as one person cited by the Sun said, “I’ve been told that someone saw a person running from the house covered in blood”.

The neighbour added, “They said he was running to a neighbour’s house or that he just got on a bus”.

Another said that “I got home at about quarter to seven and saw a police van and police car parked in the road”, adding, “I then saw a few officers, less than ten, running to and from the vehicles and the house”.

