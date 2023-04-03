28-year-old British woman dies during gastric band surgery in Turkey

By Chris King • 03 April 2023 • 19:11

A 28-year-old woman from Denny, near Falkirk in Scotland, died in Turkey during surgery to fit a gastric band.

Shannon Bowe, a 28-year-old woman from the Scottish town of Denny, near Falkirk, passed away during an operation to fit a gastric band. The tragic incident occurred at an undisclosed location in Turkey last Saturday, April 1, as reported by mirror.co.uk today, Monday 3.

Social media was full of tributes from friends, with Ross Stirling, Shannon’s boyfriend, leading them: “Sleep tight my angel, love you forever and always”, he posted.

“Everyone is totally devastated. Shannon was one of the kindest people I knew and she would do anything for anyone. She was the life and soul of a party. It is so sad”, a source close to Shannon told the news outlet.

They continued: “These operations obviously are risky, but it is so rare you hear of this happening. Everyone is finding it really hard to believe she is no longer with us”.

“She did not have any travel insurance and her family are now going to have to pay thousands of pounds to bring her back home. This is the last thing they need to worry about”, added the source.

“We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities”, said a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in the UK.

Gastric band procedures are not commonly known for causing life-threatening complications. According to the NHS, the surgery involves a band being placed around the patient’s stomach. This forms a small pouch towards the top of the stomach, which is the first place that any food consumed enters.

As a result, the pouch quickly fills up with food and the recipient eats less because the stomach feels full after only a small amount.

