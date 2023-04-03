By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 14:39
Adra confirms the contract for the Blue Trail has now been awarded. Image: Adra Town Council
Although the path runs along a wide stretch of more than four kilometres along the Abderita coastline, the most important actions will be carried out along the route between the neighbourhoods of La Caracola and Lance de la Virgen.
In the first section, between La Caracola and the descent towards La Rana beach, a pedestrian itinerary will be built to the south consisting of a walkway of textured concrete slabs with a wooden handrail that will be supported by a prefabricated cantilevered cantilever.
The footbridge will be almost two metres wide and have a total length of 415 metres.
The mayor confirmed: “This is a magnificent project to highlight the enormous potential of our coast and, at the same time, serve as a tourist attraction”.
“The planned walkway will be a magnificent balcony overlooking the sea.”
