Alcohol, guns and hypothermia tied to Russian troop mortalities

By Sarah Newton-John • 03 April 2023 • 10:45

Non-combat issues like alcohol and the harsh weather are affecting the casualty rates in the Ukraine war. Mortality rates linked to accidental firearm deaths have also been afflicting Kremlin forces invading Ukraine, according to sources.

The UK Defense Ministry on Sunday described the accidental firearm deaths as being related to “poor weapon handling drills”, with military irresponsibility to blame.

The United Kingdom Defense Ministry assessed in a Sunday morning intelligence update that a significant minority of Russia’s 200,000 Ukraine War casualties have been due to non-combat causes, with many linked to alcohol abuse.

“Russian commanders likely identify pervasive alcohol abuse as particularly detrimental to combat effectiveness,” said the UK Defense Ministry. “However, with heavy drinking pervasive across much of Russian society, it has long been seen as a tacitly accepted part of military life, even on combat operations.”

The UK Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Russian troops as well as mobilized Russian citizens had also suffered casualties due to hypothermia.

Road traffic accidents are another cause of the deaths of soldiers, according to the ministry, with a convoy of armed vehicles lost to crashes on the way to Crimea last week reported by Ukrainian Intelligence today.

