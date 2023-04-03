Almería runs the extra mile to raise awareness for 15Q Syndrome

By Betty Henderson • 03 April 2023 • 13:14

Dedicated contestants took on tricky terrain in the mega 15Q challenge which aims to raise awareness and funds for rare childhood diseases. Photo credit: STAR SPAIN - Intercambio Policial Internacional (via Facebook)

ATHLETES in Almería got stuck into a nationwide solidarity non-stop relay race on Saturday, April 1. The relay race sees participants take part in 50 different regions, covering a total distance of more than 7,000 kilometres while raising awareness for the InvDup(15) syndrome, a rare genetic disorder which affects children.

The Almería leg of the competition began at 8:30am from the regional border with Granada at Mojaquera, with participants completing a challenging route before crossing the finish line at El Cable Inglés in Almería around 7pm. The event featured teams composed of national and local police and members of the military.

Covering a distance of around 100 kilometres, dedicated participants put their running skills to the test crossing gruelling terrain including in the Tabernas Desert Natural Park, Rioja, and passed through several towns in the region

Almería Councillor for Sports, Juanjo Segura, met the representatives for Almería at Parque de las Almadrabillas after completing their leg of the race, alongside representatives for the 15Q Syndrome Foundation.

The national event aims to raise awareness and funds for the Inv/Dup 15Q Syndrome Foundation to improve quality of life for children affected by the condition.