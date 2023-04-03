Almeria’s Poniente Fire Station grows to cover more than 280,000 neighbours

The brave firefighters of Poniente continue to expand its family and premises.

An investment of more than €800,000 has been made in the extension and remodelling of the fire station in El Ejido.

The fire station is located in the Industrial Estate of La Redonda, with facilities which cover a population of more than 280,000 inhabitants and an area of more than 1,800 km2.

On the ground floor is the hangar with the vehicles and materials for intervention, compressors, warehouse, dirty/decontamination area for after the interventions, gymnasium, two lounges, changing rooms, dining room, a communications and administration room.

The upper floor houses the offices, meeting room, bedrooms and toilets.

The president of the Firefighters Consortium, Jose Juan Rodriguez Guerrero, valued “very positively this important investment as the fire station of El Ejido has been built for more than 35 years.”

“The station had become too small to accommodate the new staff and was totally obsolete to the needs of a Corps that must provide the best possible service to the public.”