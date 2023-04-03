An afternoon introduction to Tiritiri Matangi: Albox charity event

By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 13:36
Coastal view of Tiritiri Matangi Island, New Zealand. Image: KenWongYL / Shutterstock.com
If so, keep Thursday, May 4, free in your diary.
Talented author and founder of the Written Word Group, Berni Albrighton, is holding a charity event in aid of the Animal Protection Society in Albox (APSA).
Berni will be introducing the stunning island of Tiritiri Matangi with some quirky tales about its beauty, together with fascinating anecdotes about its inhabitants.
With tickets costing only €2.50, head to Charlotte’s Bar, in Albox, from 1:45.PM until 3:45.PM on May 4.
Each entry ticket will be raffled off for a signed copy of Berni’s book and there will also be a raffle to raise funds for APSA.
ASPA is a registered non-profit charity founded in 2004 by a group of ex-patriates who were concerned about the plight of animals in the Almanzora valley area. For more information head to the website: info@apsa.org.es.
The Written Word Group welcome new members at their regular meetings in Albox, Almeria. For more information about The Old Man of Tiritiri Matangi charity event or the group, please email: balbrighton@gmail.com.
