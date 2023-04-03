By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 14:55
Aspe’s 18th Manuel Cremades Historical Research Competition has been announced. Image: Aspe Town Hall
In this edition, any person or group of people can participate by submitting a work to the contest.
The theme of the works must deal with different cultural aspects of Aspe and its surroundings: history, art, archaeology, anthropology, humanities, sociology, architecture, economy and environment.
The works must be delivered or sent to the Historical Museum of Aspe.
The deadline for entries is July 28 and the results announced on October 100.
The winner will receive a prize of €2000 and the work will be published.
To submit your work, CLICK HERE.
The full terms and conditions can be consulted HERE.
