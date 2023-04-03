BREAKING: Another MASSIVE English Premier League manager sacking Close
Aspe’s 18th Manuel Cremades Historical Research Competition has been announced

By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 14:55

Aspe’s 18th Manuel Cremades Historical Research Competition has been announced. Image: Aspe Town Hall

The Department of Culture of Aspe Town Council, through the Aspe Historical Museum, has confirmed that they are now receiving entries for this year’s competition.

In this edition, any person or group of people can participate by submitting a work to the contest.

The theme of the works must deal with different cultural aspects of Aspe and its surroundings: history, art, archaeology, anthropology, humanities, sociology, architecture, economy and environment.

The works must be delivered or sent to the Historical Museum of Aspe.

The deadline for entries is July 28 and the results announced on October 100.

The winner will receive a prize of €2000 and the work will be published.

To submit your work, CLICK HERE.

The full terms and conditions can be consulted HERE.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

Comments

