Bitcoin Price Prediction 2023 – Can it break $35,000?

Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has had a volatile history of price fluctuations. In 2021, its price reached an all-time high of over $60,000 but has since experienced a significant pullback. As we move into 2023, many investors and traders wonder what the future holds for the top crypto.

In this article, we will explore various factors that could influence Bitcoin’s price in 2023 and attempt to answer the question on everyone’s mind: Can Bitcoin break $35,000 in the coming year? Or should you start researching new altcoins?

Bitcoin Price Performance

In 2021, Bitcoin hit its all-time high, surpassing $65,000 in November, but the market witnessed a significant shift by the end of 2022. The price of Bitcoin plummeted to a low of $15,787.53, causing a ripple effect on other cryptocurrencies as well.

However, 2023 has seen a positive turnaround in the crypto market, with Bitcoin leading the way. Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin’s price has surged by almost 65%, starting at $16,500 on Jan 1st and ending the first quarter above $28,000.

What Drives the BTC Price?

One of the main factors contributing to Bitcoin’s rise is the recent collapse of some major banks in the US. The collapse of these centralized banks has brought the focus back on DeFi coins, where the user has more control over their assets. This has led to a renewed interest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as people look for alternative investment options not tied to traditional banking institutions.

Additionally, the outlook for interest rates could have also played a role in Bitcoin’s price surge. With increasing interest rates, several banks have crumbled due to a lack of affordable credit.

Ultimately, Bitcoin’s recent performance has spread positivity across the crypto industry, with other major cryptocurrencies also experiencing a surge in value. While it might still take some time and fluctuations for Bitcoin to reach $35,000, the market is finally stabilising, and investors are regaining confidence in the cryptocurrency market.

