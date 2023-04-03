Bracelet Charms – How to Create a Unique and Personalised Piece of Jewellery

By EWN • 03 April 2023 • 9:53

Charm bracelets can be a fantastic way to keep cherished memories while looking great and emanating style. Not only are they attractive, but they are also excellent for those that prefer to collect recollections of events or celebrate them by adding a new charm with each passing memory. In this article, we’ll be exploring how you could create a unique and entirely personal bracelet using charms.

What is a charm bracelet?

Made popular in the late 18th century, charm bracelets used to be pieces of string with small ‘charms’ added to them. These charms would vary in type and style, with the oldest even featuring bones, but the more elegant ones having wooden beads, pearls and other small gemstones with holes made for ease of application.

These days, charm bracelets are typically made from precious metals including silver, gold and platinum – but they all share one thing in common and that’s the ability to buy, add and collect new charms to suit the wearer. As these charms are created in a range of styles (for example small teddy bears, little love hearts and even musical instruments), it can be easy to customise a bracelet to suit a particular person’s hobbies, preferences and activities, allowing for a completely personalised gift.

How do they work?

The modern versions of the ancient accessories still work in much the same way. You simply purchase the binding, which creates the basis of the bracelet, and then you begin threading, clipping, or attaching the charms as desired. Precious metal charms can be a little more expensive than regular stainless-steel alternatives, but this is what makes this type of jewellery so appealing.

Unlike rings that are often designed to be used as intended, a charm bracelet can be modified accordingly, allowing the wearer to customise their accessory as much as they would like. Many people add a new charm with each celebration, for example with birthdays or at special times of the year.

The beauty of this type of jewellery is that as time goes by it begins to complete itself with each charm representing a particular event, which in turn can provide limitless memories to be cherished for a lifetime. When the wearer wants to change a charm, they simply remove or unclip it, letting them keep specific charms for certain events, or modify their entire bracelet so that it matches an outfit and so on.

Is a charm bracelet right for you?

Bracelet charms are often universal in nature, although the more exclusive types cater only to their particular brand. Whichever style you go for, we are sure that you (or your intended recipient) will have hours of fun looking at their collection, making a wish list of what they’d like next, or even displaying their unused charm neatly in a box or on a shelf for everyone to see. As the charms are interchangeable, no two looks need be the same, giving plenty of uniqueness and appeal. They are suitable for most ages too, whether the wearer is young, middle-aged, or old.

