Breaking: Brussels announces Finland is 31st member of NATO

By Sarah Newton-John • 03 April 2023 • 14:29

Finland now in NATO/Shutterstock Images

Finland will become a NATO member Tuesday, April 4 2023, the Finnish president’s office has announced.

The Nordic country that shares more than 1,000 km of bordering land with aggressive neighbour, Russia, had applied to join the military alliance after war was waged in the Ukraine.

It is the first addition to NATO since 2020 when North Macedonia joined the alliance.

The announcement was confirmed by NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, who said the move will make Finland and other members “safer”.

“We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at NATO headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland’s security, for Nordic security and for NATO as a whole,” he told reporters in Brussels.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.