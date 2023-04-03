Chinese ‘WEATHER’ balloon did gather sensitive info from US military bases

By John Ensor • 03 April 2023 • 14:48

It's official, weather balloon was gathering information. Credit: Twitter RawsAlerts

Two senior US officials and a former senior administration official have confirmed on Monday April 3, that the so-called Chinese weather balloon spotted above America in February, had indeed gathered intelligence from numerous military sites before being shot down, according to The Daily Mail.

The Biden administration was praised for its decision to block the signals and shoot it down, preventing China from gathering more intelligence.

NBC were informed by officials that the intelligence gathered was mostly from electronic signals, rather than images.

Officials said the surveillance balloon was allegedly controlled by China enabling it to pass over the same military sites numerous times, allowing it to transmit information in real-time.

Electronic signals allow information to be picked up from weapons systems and communications between personnel on the base.

Under orders from President Biden and with the consent of US neighbours, Canada, USAF fighter aircraft under US Northern Command authority engaged and shot down a high-altitude surveillance balloon inside sovereign US airspace and over US territorial waters, on 4 February.

The balloon was later recovered from the Atlantic Ocean by sailors and US intelligence services for inspection.

China denied that the balloon was used to gather information, claiming it was a weather balloon that had blown off course.

The incident then led to a spate of ‘spy balloon’ scares over a period of just three days.

On February 10 a ‘UFO’ was spotted over Alaska, the following day another balloon was seen over Yukon, Canada, and on February 12 yet another was shot located over the Great Lakes, all three were shot down.

