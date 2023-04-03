By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 13:41
Estepona's Fishing Port beautified with a 420 square metre artistic mural. Image: Estepona City Council.
The new mural is a tribute to the town’s fishing roots and its seafarers.
For this reason, a very significant place has been chosen for its location, the Fishing Port, specifically the facades of the warehouses used by the fishermen to store the material they use for fishing.
In addition, it is located in front of a stretch of the coastal corridor, which links the Fishing Port with the Paseo Maritimo, making it an obligatory stop for people who use the coastal path.
The artist explained the theme of the work is a marine-inspired sunset with the silhouette of the elements of its surroundings, such as the Punta Doncella lighthouse, a trawler entering the port, seagulls and people enjoying the promenade and the sunset.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
