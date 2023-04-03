By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 14:38
Huercal-Overa inaugurates the new bridge of San Isidro. Image: Huercal-Overa Town Hall
The bridge also creates a pedestrian cycle lane linking the Atalaya district and the hamlets with San Isidro and the town centre and beautifies this access.
This is one of the most important works in the municipality which, together with others in which the Diputacion has participated such as the new access to the Hospital de La Inmaculada, the restoration of the Railway Station and the construction of the ‘Hipodromo roundabout’, are making Huercal-Overa a town in constant growth.
The president of the Provincial Council, Javier A. Garcia, confirmed: “The growth of Huercal – Overa is linked to the province of Almeria.”
“Our duty is to continue working on the needs demanded by the residents and to help this municipality, with its almost 30 districts and 300 kilometres of extension, to continue to grow”.
