Kucoin (KCS) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) fails to impress with price action, while Collateral Network (COLT) is ready to take on 2023

By EWN • 03 April 2023 • 10:06

KuCoin (KCS) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been unable to reach the high price levels as they promised, despite their popularity.

However, a new project, Collateral Network (COLT), is generating buzz and anticipation among investors with its promising 35x growth potential ahead.

KuCoin (KCS) manages to cross the $5 mark but gets into legal trouble

KuCoin (KCS) has been in the crypto industry since 2017, and is known as the “People’s Exchange.” The platform is facing legal action from the New York attorney general.

The court paper says KuCoin (KCS) allowed investors to trade cryptocurrencies without registering the platform with the state as required. Thus, it makes KuCoin (KCS) a “shady” cryptocurrency firm. The allegation has impacted the platform’s reputation, and existing investors are likely to withdraw their assets from the KuCoin (KCS) network soon.

The allegations state that KuCoin (KCS) platform unlawfully operated as an “exchange,” transacted in cryptocurrencies, and offered the product “KuCoin Earn” to users to generate profits for itself and investors.

Thus, KuCoin (KCS) exploited the state securities law known as the Martin Act. People planning to invest in KuCoin (KCS) should reconsider their decision as there is a possibility that the platform might get shut down. KuCoin (KCS) may operate legally in New York if it complies with the law. Currently, the platform is still operational, and tokens are selling at $8.58.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) gains popularity with its innovations, but there’s no hope for its price to reach near $1

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gained attention from people due to its continuous advancements. One of them is the much-awaited launch of Shibarium.

It is a Layer-2 scalability platform built on Shiba Inu (SHIB). Although there is much buzz surrounding Shibarium, it might not provide the price boost that Shiba Inu (SHIB) token requires.

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) anonymous creator proposed this layer-2 solution. But, it comes with various limitations that reduce investors’ interest.

For example, the Layer-2 solution for Shiba Inu (SHIB) relies on the Ethereum blockchain, which has caused the platform to become congested and costly for Shiba Inu (SHIB) users.

The potential limitation may discourage Shiba Inu (SHIB) developers from using the platform, and restrict the scope of applications that can be developed.

It has impacted people’s take on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) project as a whole. It directly affects the token’s price. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is selling at a very low price of $0.00001033, and may struggle for a long time to get more stable.

Collateral Network (COLT) wins investors’ interests with its uniqueness and potential returns capacity

Collateral Network (COLT) is a blockchain crowd-lending platform that offers unique solutions to the age-old problems encountered by borrowers and lenders. No longer to borrowers have to deal with the hassle of traditional loans. This decentralised network aids borrowers in securing loans against their off-chain assets on the blockchain.

Collateral Network (COLT) follows a straightforward and transparent process for borrowers, whereby their physical assets, like real estate, watches or supercars, can be minted as fractionalized NFTs to facilitate crowd-lending on the platform.

These NFTs are sold to investors who therefore fund the loan at an agreed rate of interest.

Lenders will also be eligible to yield a fixed income per week. This system is powered by the COLT token, which grants holders various benefits like staking benefits, governance rights and more.

Starting at $0.01, the presale phase of COLT tokens has started. Market experts have predicted that COLT tokens’ price will increase by 3500% during the presale phase to reach $0.35.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

