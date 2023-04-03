Maccas offices closing this week as restructure takes place

By Sarah Newton-John • 03 April 2023 • 7:06

McDonald´s staffing to change/Shutterstock Images

The famous hamburger vendor, the “Golden Arches”, McDonald´s is temporarily closing its US offices today as it effects a restructure of employees, including layoffs of corporate staff in a broader restructure, according to a Reuters pick up of a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday.

McDonald’s asked staff to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, according to an internal email sent last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, the report said. It is unclear how many employees will be laid off.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal.

McDonald’s also requested employees cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other external stakeholders at its headquarters, the report added.

The fast-food giant said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.

Key decisions made in the company are expected to be announced today, Monday April 3.

