Malaga CF fall to a narrow defeat away to FC Andorra in their LaLiga SmartBank match

By Chris King • 03 April 2023 • 1:45

Malaga CF team photo against FC Anfora. Credit: Twitter@MalagaCF

Malaga CF failed to pick up any valuable points in their LaLiga SmartBank match away to FC Andorra, falling to a narrow defeat.

Malaga CF travelled up to Andorra for their LaLiga SmartBank match in the Estadi Nacional d’Andorra this Sunday, April 2. Sergio Pellicer and his players knew that they needed to come away with at least a point in order to maintain their impetus to reach the Segunda Division play-off places.

In the end, a solitary goal from FC Andorra’s Mustapha Bundu in the 71st minute was enough to steal three points for the home side. The Sierra Leone international, on loan from Belgian club Anderlecht was played through by Ruben Bover. He cut inside the area and paced a perfect shot into the Malaga net, out of the reach of Ruben Yañez.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Pellicer said: “In the first half we went from less to more. We were well organised, yet nothing was happening. However, we lacked possession of the ball, and we lost it very quickly. The second half got off to an even start. In one of their actions, they took the lead, and we lacked drive. We fell short of many things against a tremendously difficult rival”.

The coach continued: “We prepared the match to focus on a high block. It’s difficult when this type of rival makes you leave that first line of pressure. We tried to be a proactive team and attack the spaces, but we didn’t succeed in those first 15 minutes, which made us stay in that lower block”.

He stressed that on a tactical level: “when you can’t do any damage, you have to give that safety pass, yet we didn’t do that either. We worked with enormous enthusiasm, but that action of the goal and the little ability to react is what hurts you the most”.

Fully aware that “today was a very important day”, Pellicer refused to give up. “We have to resist. It was about sending a signal of survival. While possibilities remain, we are going to fight to the maximum. We have to be self-critical and know that we need to do many more things in terms of drive, mentality and concentration”, he stressed.

Sending a clear to the club’s loyal fans, he concluded: “The team is trying its best and as long as we have a chance, for all those people behind us – whom we feel sorry for today – we can’t give up. It’s a tough day, but we have to return to training tomorrow and prepare now for the Villarreal game”.

Pellicer was referencing his team’s next match against Villarreal B away, this Friday 7, in the Valencian Community, at the Ciudad Deportiva Villarreal CF.

