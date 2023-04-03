By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 14:22
Malaga’s new Rosaleda stadium set to cater for 45,000 spectators. Image: A.RICARDO / Shutterstock.com
The City Council confirmed that Malaga wants to be one of the cities that make up this proposal and for this, it needs to reform and adapt the stadium in several aspects, such as its capacity.
One of the most striking new features is the expansion of the capacity, which will increase from 30,000 to 45,000, with a complete roof to ensure that all seats are under cover.
For this seating expansion, an upper ring will be created, above which will be a circular covered terrace. It will also have a leisure and restaurant area.
At least, that is the initial idea of the project.
The intention of the owners – City Council, Provincial Council and Junta de Andalucia – is that La Rosaleda can host events of all kinds and that it becomes a useful space for the city all year round and not just for football matches.
