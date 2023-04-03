By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 13:57
Marbella set to modernise Antonio Banderas Plaza in Puerto Banus. Image: Marbella City Council
As a frequent visitor to the area and an important export from the Malaga region, Banderas has earned his own square next to El Corte Ingles, which hosts a fashion market in the summer.
The Town Hall has now confirmed that it will undertake actions to improve the Square in Puerto Banus to modernise its image and solve the problems of leaks that occur in relation to the existing fountains.
The Councillor for Infrastructures, Diego Lopez, confirmed: “The aim of the works is to revitalise this commercial area of the City.”
The councillor pointed out that the fountains, due to their current problems of leaks into the underground car park, will be converted into planters, with the demolition of the interior masonry, rendering of the walls and waterproofing of the same.
“Once the civil works have been completed, the new planters will be provided with 592 square metres of different types of shrubs, including Dianella, Loropetalum, Gaura and Lavandula, and 23 units of palms.”
