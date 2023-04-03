By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 14:00
Mijas to replace Monteparaiso reservoir with more efficient 3,000 cubic metre tank. Image: Avatar_023 / Shutterstock.com
Among them is the replacement of the Monteparaiso reservoir.
The mayor confirmed: “It is one of the oldest urbanisations in Calahonda and its residents have been demanding improvements for many years.”
“Thanks to the good harmony that this Town Hall has with Acosol we have managed to unblock important projects in the last four years and among them is the renovation of the Monteparaiso tank for a more efficient one of 3,000 cubic metres.”
“This Monterparaiso reservoir is key to the distribution of water in the southern area of Calahonda.”
The mayor added: “This tank was originally designed for a small urbanisation, with a capacity of 800 cubic metres, but this area is in full expansion and it is necessary to have a tank that guarantees the water supply”.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
