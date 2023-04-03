Mojácar’s Magic: Women’s Association restores legend amid iconic cave attraction reopening

By Betty Henderson • 03 April 2023 • 16:05

Representatives from Mojácar’s new women’s association pose at the launch ceremony held at an emblematic local attraction and folklore site. Photo credit: Mojácar Informa (via email)

MOJÁCAR is now home to its first-ever women’s association, the vibrant ‘Mariquita La Posá Women’s Association’.

In a lively public ceremony held at the entrance to a cave, a local attraction where one of the town’s most fascinating legends was born, the association was officially launched on Wednesday, March 29.

This milestone event was doubly momentous as the Mojácar Council had recently renovated the cave and the surrounding area, adding it to the town’s already impressive array of tourist attractions.

The Mariquita La Posá Women’s Association has already made valuable contributions to the town’s cultural scene, including decorating the historic old town for various occasions, and reviving ancient customs such as a Christmas draw and a carnival masquerade.

Mojácar Council has transformed the cave area, restoring vegetation and creating a beautiful garden complete with benches and lighting. A plaque has also been installed telling the legendary tale of Mariquita la Posá, a young woman who married an alchemist and suffered a mishap due to a spell gone wrong, a tale which has captivated visitors for generations.