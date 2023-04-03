More than €3 million budget to restore El Boticario Park in Almeria’s capital

The Mayoress of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez, confirmed: “This space is going to become an authentic natural museum, for environmental education and a recreational area that all the people of Almeria will be able to access and enjoy.”

The mayoress added: “This is a very ambitious project that will revive one of the city’s green lungs which, unfortunately, went from being a magnificent green space for the enjoyment of the people of Almeria to one of the biggest icons of the neglect of the previous socialist governments of the Junta de Andalucia.”

The design of the new park is based on themed vegetation parterres, which allow the visitor to make a gradation through the main landscapes and ecosystems of Almeria, from the Mediterranean forest to the coastal sandbanks.