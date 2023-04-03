By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 16:00
More than €3 million budget to restore El Boticario Park in Almeria’s capital. Image: Almeria City Council
The Mayoress of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez, confirmed: “This space is going to become an authentic natural museum, for environmental education and a recreational area that all the people of Almeria will be able to access and enjoy.”
The mayoress added: “This is a very ambitious project that will revive one of the city’s green lungs which, unfortunately, went from being a magnificent green space for the enjoyment of the people of Almeria to one of the biggest icons of the neglect of the previous socialist governments of the Junta de Andalucia.”
The design of the new park is based on themed vegetation parterres, which allow the visitor to make a gradation through the main landscapes and ecosystems of Almeria, from the Mediterranean forest to the coastal sandbanks.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
