By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 14:20
Nearly 700,000 drivers in Greater London could be liable to pay ULEZ charge. Image: Alena Veasey / Shutterstock.com
DVLA data shows a total of 691,559 licensed cars in the whole of Greater London were either petrol cars first registered prior to January 2006 or diesel cars registered prior to September 2015 – the key dates for meeting ULEZ standards.
This figure rises to 851,065 when counting all non-compliant vehicles, rather than solely cars.
But the number of drivers affected once the zone expands is likely to be far higher when taking into account vehicles entering from bordering counties such as Kent, Hertfordshire and Essex.
Transport for London (TFL) estimates that around 160,000 non-compliant cars a day currently drive in the area that will become part of the expanded zone later this summer.
Drivers of affected vehicles who do not pay the £12.50 daily charge will a fine of up to £160.
To help mitigate the impact on drivers and businesses the Mayor of London has launched a £110m scrappage scheme which offers those eligible up to £2,000 towards buying a compliant vehicle.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
