By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 13:44
New equipment for two Benalmadena beaches adapted for people with reduced mobility. Image: Benalmadena Town Council.
The Councillor for Beaches, Encarnacion Cortes, confirmed the new equipment had arrived for the Arroyo de la Miel beach and Torrebermeja beach.
The councillor said: “This is the last of the new batches that we have prepared for this summer season: this time we have purchased material for the adapted beaches and, in addition to the usual amphibians for adults and children, as a novelty we have brought two XL amphibians.”
“In addition, we have also brought for the first time two snorkels, new accessible sun loungers for the comfort of users of the adapted areas and trolleys for transport to the bathing area,” added the councillor.
“These acquisitions come to reinforce the equipment we already have, consolidating Benalmadena as one of the municipalities with the best-adapted beaches in Andalusia.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
