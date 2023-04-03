By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 14:32
Opel Unveils Corsa Moon II for Space Tourism. Image: Stellantis / Shutterstock.com
However, today, with space tourism becoming increasingly likely, it is time to address the mobility needs of extra-terrestrial exploration and Opel is once again pioneering this new era.
The Rüsselsheim-based brand has just released advanced information and images of its new space mobility concept: the Opel Corsa Moon II.
The brand with the Blitz will be the first mobility provider to start to offer tourism on the moon as of mid-decade, once again sticking to its credo of making innovations accessible to everyone.
Consequently, Opel’s lunar vehicle is based on the German brand’s best-selling battery-electric Corsa-e. The Corsa Moon II is equipped with space-age technologies to offer the optimum balance between ride comfort, reliability and moon driving performance.
Based on the extensive knowledge gathered with the 1997 Corsa Moon concept car, the Opel R&D team identified solar energy as one of the best options for powering a lunar vehicle.
Built-in solar cells efficiently will power the 500-kWh battery of the Corsa Moon II in a sustainable way. The Corsa Moon II can cover up to 7,000 km in the ULTP (Universe-wide harmonised Light-duty vehicles Test Procedure) cycle on a single charge of the battery.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.