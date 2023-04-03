Opel Unveils Corsa Moon II for Space Tourism

However, today, with space tourism becoming increasingly likely, it is time to address the mobility needs of extra-terrestrial exploration and Opel is once again pioneering this new era.

The Rüsselsheim-based brand has just released advanced information and images of its new space mobility concept: the Opel Corsa Moon II.

The brand with the Blitz will be the first mobility provider to start to offer tourism on the moon as of mid-decade, once again sticking to its credo of making innovations accessible to everyone.

Consequently, Opel’s lunar vehicle is based on the German brand’s best-selling battery-electric Corsa-e. The Corsa Moon II is equipped with space-age technologies to offer the optimum balance between ride comfort, reliability and moon driving performance.

Based on the extensive knowledge gathered with the 1997 Corsa Moon concept car, the Opel R&D team identified solar energy as one of the best options for powering a lunar vehicle.

Built-in solar cells efficiently will power the 500-kWh battery of the Corsa Moon II in a sustainable way. The Corsa Moon II can cover up to 7,000 km in the ULTP (Universe-wide harmonised Light-duty vehicles Test Procedure) cycle on a single charge of the battery.