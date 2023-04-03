Party in the Park: Vera Lions’ event of the year to return this April

By Betty Henderson • 03 April 2023 • 15:34

Guests jive to tunes at the last edition of the Vera Lions’ Party in the Park festival. Photo credit: Next Stop Almeria / Vera and District Lions (via Facebook)

EXCITEMENT is in the year as the Vera and District Lions put the finishing touches on their preparations for their event of the year. The Lions’ Party in the Park festival is set to return on Sunday, April 30.

El Palmeral Park in Vera will once again be transformed into a wonderland of musical entertainment and family fun, and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before. With a lineup of incredibly talented local acts, including Skyfall, Seldom Sober, and more, guests will be treated to an unforgettable day of musical magic.

This year’s Party in the Park festival will also feature a second stage, featuring acoustic musical performances that will take your breath away. And for those who love a bit of retail therapy, there will be art and craft stalls, as well as tea rooms, bars, and food stalls serving up delicious treats to refresh guests throughout the day.

Gates will open at 12pm for a 12:30pm start, and live entertainment will keep on rocking until 6:30pm. Tickets are available for €10, and can be purchased from Jackie Miles Kirkby via WhatsApp: 642829269, or from Zoe Rylett: 639036051 as well as from the Lions’ shop in Turre.