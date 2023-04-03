By Chris King • 03 April 2023 • 18:38

Philip Schofield disowns his brother Timothy after he is found guilty of sexually abusing teenage boy

After his brother Timothy was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy, television star Philip Scholfield publicly disowned him.

Television star Philip Schofield has publicly disowned his brother Timothy after the 54-year-old was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy. His younger sibling was found guilty by a jury at Exeter Crown Court today, Monday, April 3, on 11 counts of sexual offences, after having pleaded not guilty.

The assaults are said to have taken place over a three-year period, from when his victim was aged 13. Timothy claimed that the alleged offences occurred after his alleged victim was 16. He admitted to performing sex acts with the schoolboy and to watching pornography.

Timothy – from Bath in Somerset, who works as a police IT technician – also continually blamed his actions on his ‘mental health struggles’. He even suggested that his victim was ‘exaggerating’.

According to a witness statement given to the court by the ‘This Morning’ presenter, Timothy claimed to have confided in his older brother about performing a sex act on his victim in September 2021. His defence lawyer suggested that while his client was guilty of: ‘the most serious crimes in the court of public morals’, no criminal offence had been committed.

In response, the prosecutor Robin Shellard said in his closing statement: ‘We are not dealing with morals but criminal abuse against a child. There are good reasons why society – and we here are all part of this society and the law which is founded because of society – treats those under 18 and those under 16 not as full adults’.

He added: ‘Society tries to protect children from adults who want to abuse them and tries to protect children from themselves’.

‘The problem for Mr Schofield is how restrained the boy is in his allegations’, Mr Shellard said of the ‘exaggeration’ accusation. ‘Is that person motivated by hate and spite or is he saying things about what happened? We say the evidence shows the boy is not motivated by hate and lies.’, he added, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

A statement posted by Philip Scholfield on Instagram left no doubt as to his feelings toward his brother. He wrote: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the well-being of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected”.