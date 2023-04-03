Posh frocks and dancing shoes: Dinner dance in aid of local charity

By Betty Henderson • 03 April 2023 • 14:58

A black tie dinner will raise vital funds for Asprodalba as they move into their new residential centre which opened on Tuesday, March 30. Photo credit: Asprodalba (via Facebook)

PREPARE for a night of glitz, glamour, and social fun, all in the name of a great cause! The ‘Black Tie Posh Frock’ dinner dance is set to take place on Friday, April 21, and it promises to be an unmissable evening in aid of local charity, Asprodalba.

From 7:30 pm, the doors of the Villa Cadima restaurant in Bédar will open to welcome guests with a glass of cava, setting the tone for a night of excitement and indulgence. Guests at the will be treated to a delicious three-course meal, featuring gourmet options like prawn cocktail, succulent pork cheek, and more. For dessert there is an equally appetising selection of options including cheesecake and chocolate coulant.

Once guests are fuelled up, it will be time to hit the dance floor! The event will feature top-class local artists like Tony Justice, Mad on Blonde, and DJ Rob Mac from Almería Radio, providing the perfect soundtrack to dance the night away.

The event is not only a chance to have a great time, but also to give back to the community. Proceeds raised from the event will go to support Asprodalba, a residential and day centre that provides care for people with special needs in the local community.

Tickets for the event cost €35 and can be purchased from Steve Crees: steve.maria.cckl@me.com.