With the rise of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency investments have become an increasingly popular way to diversify portfolios. TMS Network (TMSN), a blockchain platform that enables secure, fast, and cost-effective transactions, is redefining the cryptocurrency investment landscape.

In this article, we explore how TMS Network (TMSN) is dominating Tron (TRX) and Arbitrum (ARB) in the wake of Binance USD (BUSD)’s outflows. And why investors are rather turning to TMS Network (TMSN) for its innovative approach to decentralised finance, compared to Tron (TRX) or Arbitrum (ARB).

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) has shown resilience amid a declining cryptocurrency market. Its market capitalization has surged over 1400% since the opening phase of its pre-sale, gathering $2.5 million in liquidity.

This success is attributed to TMS Network (TMSN)’s unique trading platform that combines cryptocurrencies with derivatives trading in a single dApp, backed by Ethereum. Investors are attracted to TMS Network’s leading token as it provides full ownership of the network and revenue sharing, with voting rights in the company’s governance.

TMS Network (TMSN) has a unique offering in the market that allows anyone to join its online trading community. With TMS Network (TMSN), traders can automatically copy trades, connect with other traders, share information, and gain insights into trading strategies.

TMS Network (TMSN)‘s smart contract offers regular token returns, ensuring scarcity and driving up token prices. As a result, TMS Network is perfect for passive income and inflation-proof.

The second phase of the presale offers TMS Network (TMSN) tokens at $0.046, making it a future-proof investment. There is no reason why TMS Network (TMSN) would not dominate the exchange market, and investors can take advantage of this opportunity.

Binance USD (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) is a stablecoin backed 1:1 by the US dollar, issued in partnership with the US-regulated Paxos Trust Company. It provides a stable and secure way to store and trade digital assets, as its value is always equivalent to the US dollar. Binance USD (BUSD) is available for trading on the Binance exchange, and its stability has made it a popular choice for investors looking to hedge against market volatility.

Binance.US, the United States-based arm of Binance, recently announced a temporary halt in some of its services amid the ongoing global banking turmoil. As per the Binance.US status dashboard, on March 31, the exchange disabled Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin pairs via the One Common Billing System (OCBS).

The suspension includes Binance USD (BUSD) cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals, as well as buying, selling, and converting cryptocurrency options. Binance.US investigated the issue and subsequently described the services as being “suspended temporarily.”

Tron (TRX)

Tron (TRX) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralised internet. It is designed to facilitate the development of decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts. TRX is the native cryptocurrency of the Tron (TRX) platform, and it can be used for various purposes, such as paying transaction fees, trading, and accessing dApps. Tron (TRX) also has its own decentralised exchange, JustSwap.

Tron (TRX) has achieved several significant milestones since its launch, such as the acquisition of the renowned peer-to-peer file-sharing platform BitTorrent in 2018, leading to the creation of the BitTorrent Token (BTT) and the expansion of the Tron (TRX) ecosystem.

Summary

TMS Network (TMSN) is a blockchain platform that combines cryptocurrencies with derivatives trading in a single dApp, offering revenue sharing and voting rights in the company’s governance. Its market capitalisation has surged over 1400% since its pre-sale, attracting investors looking for passive income and inflation-proof investments.

TMS Network (TMSN) is dominating Tron (TRX) and Arbitrum (ARB) and is expected to dominate the exchange market. Binance USD (BUSD) recently suspended some of its services amid global banking turmoil, including Binance USD (BUSD) cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals, as well as buying, selling, and converting cryptocurrency options.

