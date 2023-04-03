BREAKING: Another MASSIVE English Premier League manager sacking Close
Report puts expected hotel occupancy in Benalmadena at 87.62% for Easter Week

By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 13:46

Report puts expected hotel occupancy in Benalmadena at 87.62% for Easter Week. Image: Benalmadena Town Council.

The recent report by the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (AEHCOS) has been welcomed by Benalmadena.

The very favourable report puts the expected hotel occupancy in Benalmadena at 87.62 per cent for Easter Week

The Mayor and Councillor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas, confirmed: “Benalmadena is the second destination in the province of Malaga in overnight stays for Easter, placing us 10 per cent above what was recorded last year during these dates

“This is a good symptom of the strength of our tourism sector.”

The mayor added: “Benalmadena is a tourist destination with enormous strength: not only are we growing in population because many opportunities are generated and everyone wants to come and live here, but tourists choose and repeat our city as a destination to enjoy their holidays.”

“It is important to continue working on the renovation and improvement of our public spaces and hotel facilities, to continue making investments to continue improving the tourist destination because Benalmadena cannot be left behind.”

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

