Report puts expected hotel occupancy in Benalmadena at 87.62% for Easter Week

The very favourable report puts the expected hotel occupancy in Benalmadena at 87.62 per cent for Easter Week

The Mayor and Councillor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas, confirmed: “Benalmadena is the second destination in the province of Malaga in overnight stays for Easter, placing us 10 per cent above what was recorded last year during these dates

“This is a good symptom of the strength of our tourism sector.”

The mayor added: “Benalmadena is a tourist destination with enormous strength: not only are we growing in population because many opportunities are generated and everyone wants to come and live here, but tourists choose and repeat our city as a destination to enjoy their holidays.”

“It is important to continue working on the renovation and improvement of our public spaces and hotel facilities, to continue making investments to continue improving the tourist destination because Benalmadena cannot be left behind.”